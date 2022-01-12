Patrick Elwood Named Co-Anchor on WGN-TV’s 'Midday News'

Patrick Elwood was named co-anchor of the WGN Midday News on WGN-TV, Chicago, effective January 17.

Patrick Elwood (Image credit: WGN-TV)

Elwood will co-anchor with Dina Bair. He replaces Julie Unruh who left the station.

A Chicago native, Elwood joined the station in 2013 as a general assignment reporter. Most recently, he reported for the WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten.

“A fourth-generation south side Chicagoan, Patrick is truly one of Chicago’s Very Own,” commented Dominick Stasi, WGN news director. “Pat is a dedicated and knowledgeable journalist. His many years covering a depth and breadth of stories, as well as his experience on the anchor desk, make him the perfect choice as WGN Midday News anchor.”

Before WGN, Elwood worked at stations in Houston, Corpus Christi, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee before returning to Chicago with Fox station WFLD-TV.

“It is truly an honor to deliver the news alongside Dina, Demetrius, Dean and the whole team at Chicago’s Very Own,” said Elwood. “Between my dedicated colleagues and the work environment fostered by my bosses, everyday offers a challenge to create journalism that makes a difference in all of our lives. I am looking forward to making an impact in joining the team.” ■