Pate confirmed to head DOJ antitrust
Just in time to head the Department of Justice's review of News Corp.'s bid
to control DirecTV Inc., the Senate Friday confirmed R. Hewitt Pate to be
assistant attorney general for antitrust.
Pate has been acting chief of the antitrust division since Charles James left
to become general counsel of ChevronTexaco Corp. in October.
Speaking of the DirecTV acquisition, The Senate Antitrust Subcommittee will
hold a hearing on the deal Wednesday, June 18.
