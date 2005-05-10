Pate Announces Exit from Justice Department

Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust R. Hewitt Pate, who led the U.S. Justice Department's review of News Corp.'s acquisition of DirecTV, announced today that he will leave the Department in June. His successor will inherit the job of overseeing the Department's expected review of a Comcast/Time Warner plan to divvy up the assets of Adelphia Communications. Pate will also will leave his successor to review two huge telephone company mergers—Verizon's offer to buy MCI and SBC Communications' planned acquisition of AT&T.