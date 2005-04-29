Pat Explains It All

CBS and co-owned Paramount Television are making the most of synergy in the case of Pat O'Brien, who is scheduled to return to Paramount's rookie entertainment magazine, The Insider, May 5 after being released from a substance-abuse rehab facility.

The network is expected to announce Friday that O'Brien will be featured on a Dr. Phil (McGraw) prime time sweeps special May 4 to discuss his problems with alcohol and, one would assume, the lewd voicemails that wound up on the web and sounded like him.

Then, the day of his return on The Insider, O'Brien will continue his all-in-the-family mea culpa tour on the syndicated version of co-owned King World's Dr. Phil show.