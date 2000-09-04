Pastel Nick

Nickelodeon is ditching Skittles for wedding mints. In its first on-air redesign in 10 years, the network is trading in hot pink and Bubble Gum blue for black, white, "butter yellow" and mint green to back up the signature orange Nick splat as of Monday, Sept. 4.

The schedule is getting a revamp as well, beginning with Steven Spielberg Presents Pinky & the Brain, making its cable debut Sept. 4 and stripped Monday through Saturday at 6 p.m. On Fridays, Nick will stretch the kids fare another hour into the evening with U Pick Nick, a new Friday 8 to 10 block created from kids' online selections.

Also, previously announced series:

Noah Knows Best, about a self-satisfied Manhattan kid, starts Saturday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 p.m.

Pelswick, featuring a 13-year-old quadriplegic from the irreverent mind of John Callahan, starts Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m.

As Told by Ginger, from the creators of Rugrats, The Wild Thornberrys and Rocket Power, begins Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m.

Also this fall, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, (he of Home Improvement) will lend his voice to The Wild Thornberrys for five episodes starting Monday, Oct. 2, at 6:30 p.m.