Passwaiter Replaces Wilner at Kantar Political Ad Unit

Kantar Media said Steve Passwaiter has been named VP and general manager of Kantar’s Campaign Media Analysis Group, replacing Elizabeth Wilner.

Wilner is leaving to pursue a new business opportunity after five years at CMAG, Kantar said.

Passwaiter had been senior director of business development for CMAG. He will now be responsible for oversight of CMAG and lead its business development efforts.

CMAG provides ad spending intelligence on political, advocacy and influencer campaigns to candidates, campaigns, agencies, political parties, trade organizations, corporations, analysis firms and media companies. The changeover takes place just as the presidential general election season is heating up.

“Steve’s deep experience in media and marketing research and his insights regarding political media buying, analytics, ad sales and content make him ideally suited to head our political monitoring unit as we approach the critical Presidential election cycle post-conventions,” said Andy Brown, CEO and chairman, Kantar Media. “Under Steve’s guidance we will continue to be the authority in political and issue advertising data and insights while delivering value to our clients in the political and issue advocacy sector.”