Passman Named KOB News Director

Laurie Passman has been named news director at KOB Albuquerque. She departs an assistant news director role at KTVK Phoenix and starts in mid-June.

Passman grew up in the region, attended the University of New Mexico, and was an intern at Hubbard-owned KOB in 1996.

"I was a weekend assignment editor, then weekend morning show producer. I drove live trucks, answered phones and organized files. I would have swept the floor if they asked," said Passman. "I had some great times at KOB and made many good friends. I credit my experience there with giving me a solid foundation in the news business."

Passman left KOB, an NBC affiliate, in 1999 and spent the last 12 years covering news across Arizona.

"She brings a lot of passion, skill and leadership to our news operation," said Mike Burgess, KOB vice president and general manager. "Laurie's knowledge of the city and the news business will insure we continue to produce the best news in town."