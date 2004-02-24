Passion Special Rates with Pax Viewers
Pax TV drew its second-largest audience ever Sunday night for a one-hour special on the making of Mel Gibson’s controversial film, The Passion of the Christ, which opens Wednesday.
The show averaged a 2 household rating and 3.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Only the return of the Ponderosa clan Sept. 9, 2001, has done better for the network. It averaged a 2.4 rating.
Pax knew a winner when it had one, slating the special for re-airing Tuesday at 10 p.m.
The network aired a disclaimer before the show about violence because the special featured behind-the-scenes looks at some of the special effects used, including those for the crucifixion scene.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.