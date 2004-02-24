Passion Special Rates with Pax Viewers

Pax TV drew its second-largest audience ever Sunday night for a one-hour special on the making of Mel Gibson’s controversial film, The Passion of the Christ, which opens Wednesday.

The show averaged a 2 household rating and 3.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Only the return of the Ponderosa clan Sept. 9, 2001, has done better for the network. It averaged a 2.4 rating.

Pax knew a winner when it had one, slating the special for re-airing Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The network aired a disclaimer before the show about violence because the special featured behind-the-scenes looks at some of the special effects used, including those for the crucifixion scene.