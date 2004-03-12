The Passion of Christ Fans
"You asinine, bottom-dwelling, numb-sculled, low-life, slimy, sickening, gutless, spineless, ignorant, pot-licking, cowardly pathetic little weasel."
That was one on the record number of letters received by CBS 60 Minutes commentator Andy Rooney after he, or actually the "voice of God," called Mel Gibson and Pat Robertson "wackos" in last week’s commentary on The Passion of the Christ.
Rooney will read some of those letters on air this week.
