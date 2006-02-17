The Party's Over

Cleaning house before setting The CW's inaugural fall schedule, UPN late Friday quickly put an end to its new Tuesday night reality series before it could Get This Party Started.



Party fizzled after airing only two original episodes since its Feb. 7 debut. It faced a number of obstacles in its few short weeks of life, including competition from Fox's House, which was bolstered by an astronomical American Idol lead-in and NBC's Winter Olympics.



It also had to contend with suddenly orphaned UPN affiliates, including the Fox stations, pulling additional promo spots for the new series outside of prime time.



The show declined from its paltry 0.6 premiere rating in adults 18-49 to what can only be termed as another St. Valentine's Day massacre: a 0.4 for the Feb. 14 rerun edition at 8 p.m. and original at 9.

UPN will fill the hole for the final two Tuesday nights of the February sweeps with the Martin Lawrence theatrical Black Knight this coming week, and reruns of Girlfriends and Half & Half in the 9 p.m. hour on Feb. 28.