Party switch wreaks havoc on Hill

The Senate Wednesday was gearing up for a Thursday announcement that Sen.

James Jeffords (R-Vt.) would leave the Republican Party, leaving the Senate

under Democratic control.

The senator's impending switch is causing chaos on Capitol Hill, as Democrats

prepare to take back one of the houses they lost in the so-called Republican

Revolution of 1994.

For the media and telecommunications industries, the most immediate impact

will be the return of Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) as chairman of the Senate

Commerce Committee. The regulatory Hollings chaired the committee from 1987

through 1994.

Current committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said Wednesday that he

didn't expect much to change should the committee change hands. 'He and I get

along on all of the issues,' McCain said.

Hollings opposes deregulating broadcast ownership, he wants to retain the ban

on newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership and he would like to limit violent TV to

late hours.

Hollings will also control the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, which

allocates funds to the Federal Communications Commission, so the lawmaker will

have a great deal of influence over the workings of the FCC.

In a recent Senate hearing, Hollings challenged FCC chairman Michael Powell,

calling ineffective Powell's plan to increase fines on incumbent phone companies

for violating provisions of the 1996 Telecommunications Act. Powell was also

pressed by Senate Democrats Ron Wyden (Ore.) and Max Cleland (Ga.), who worry

about increasing media consolidation.

Republicans are working hard to convince Georgia Democrat Zell Miller to come

over to their side, which would restore the Senate's 50-50 balance, but that

looks unlikely. 'I am a Democrat,' Miller told reporters.