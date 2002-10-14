Party producers go Home

Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, creators and executive producers of Fox

favorite Party of Five, have signed a pilot commitment for a one-hour

drama on Fox that Sony Pictures Television will produce, Sony confirmed

Monday.

The show, titled No Place Like Home, will likely appear in fall

2003.

Keyser and Lippman have developed two other short-lived shows for Fox since

the six-season Party of Five went off the air in 2000: spinoff Time of

Your Life, starring Party of Five's Jennifer Love Hewitt; and

1998's Significant Others, which featured Jennifer Garner, who now stars

in ABC's Alias.

The writing and executive-producing team of Keyser and Lippman have a

long-term contract with Sony.