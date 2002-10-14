Party producers go Home
Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, creators and executive producers of Fox
favorite Party of Five, have signed a pilot commitment for a one-hour
drama on Fox that Sony Pictures Television will produce, Sony confirmed
Monday.
The show, titled No Place Like Home, will likely appear in fall
2003.
Keyser and Lippman have developed two other short-lived shows for Fox since
the six-season Party of Five went off the air in 2000: spinoff Time of
Your Life, starring Party of Five's Jennifer Love Hewitt; and
1998's Significant Others, which featured Jennifer Garner, who now stars
in ABC's Alias.
The writing and executive-producing team of Keyser and Lippman have a
long-term contract with Sony.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.