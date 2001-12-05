Parsons named AOL Time Warner CEO

Startling Wall Street and the industry, AOL Time Warner CEO Gerald Levin

declared that he is exiting the company and will be replaced not by Bob Pittman

but by Levin deputy Richard Parsons.

Parsons will be the most powerful black executive in media and joins American

Express's Kenneth Chenault and Merrill Lynch's Stanley O'Neal as one of few

top-ranking black executives at a major corporation.

Industry executives had widely expected Pittman to succeed Levin.

Parsons and Pittman had shared the title of co-COO since AOL completed its

takeover of Time Warner in January, a situation that everyone who has watched

corporate merger politics knew would not last for long.

Even though Pittman had been president of AOL before the merger, the

company's board tapped Parsons for the CEO slot. AOL Chairman Steve Case remains

in the top slot.

'This is the appropriate time for such a change,' Levin said in a memo to

employees.

'When I returned to work after the death of my son, Jon, in 1997, I had a

special provision inserted in my employment agreement that allows me to choose

not to fill out my term.'

Levin's son, a teacher, was murdered in New York City by a former

student.

Levin will retire next May, a move that ensures months of tributes that will

crescendo at the company's annual meeting that month.

Pittman is seen as a strong operations executive who forced AOL to focus more

heavily on revenues and profits than on merely launching new products.

But Parsons, former CEO of savings and loan Dime Bancorp, is known best for

building a consensus internally and was called upon as a diplomat in Time

Warner's tough disputes.