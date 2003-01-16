Parsons gets chairman's post

AOL Time Warner Inc.'s board voted to elevate Richard Parsons to the top slot of

chairman and CEO, centralizing all of the power -- and responsibility -- in his

hands.

The move came by unanimous vote.

Parsons was president and CEO, and he replaces outgoing chairman Steve Case,

who helped to create America Online Inc. but is now taking the fall for the company's financial

slide and accounting scandals.

"After deliberating this week, the board unanimously agreed that Dick should

be named chairman. I am delighted by this decision and look forward to working

with Dick to ensure a smooth transition," Case said in a prepared statement

late Thursday.

Parsons' appointment becomes effective May 16 at the company's shareholder

meeting, when Case's resignation also takes effect. Case will become a

nonmanagement director.

The company did not immediately say if a president will be named to fill

Parsons' old slot.