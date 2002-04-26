Parsons: Digital-protection deal closer

Movie studios, consumer-electronics manufacturers and technology companies

have moved closer to an agreement that digital-television content must be

protected from rebroadcast over the Internet, AOL Time Warner Inc. CEO-elect

Richard Parsons said at a hearing Thursday before the House Telecommunications and

Internet Subcommittee.

"I think we are very close to having something that most of the industry

would put its arms around," Parsons said.

During the hearing, Dr. Paul Liao, chief technology officer for

Panasonic/Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., said an agreement had been

reached between some parties, but a spokesman for the Motion Picture Association

of America disputed that afterward, saying, "They worked into the late hours, but they

still aren't quite there."

Liao said he expects the group of negotiators to release by May 17 a final

report on the technology, known as the "broadcast flag," as well as standards that will

be used to protect broadcast content from Internet redistribution.

Once an agreement is reached, industry representatives said, a narrowly written

piece of legislation will be needed to codify the deal.

While AOL Time Warner wants the government to stay largely out of the

negotiations, The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. have been encouraging government

intervention if the additional pressure means they will reach an agreement more

quickly.

At the hearing, Larry Blanford, president and CEO of Philips Consumer

Electronics North America, asked Congress to intervene in the talks. "This

proposal threatens the fair-use rights of the consumer and introduces

unnecessary levels of complexity and costs in consumer devices," he said.

Reaching a decision on how to copy-protect digital-TV content is important

because it will mean that the studios will begin producing more digital and

high-definition programming, which, in turn, should drive sales of digital

televisions and the transition as a whole.