Parsons delivers NAB keynote

In a National Association of Broadcasters keynote speech as broad-ranging as the company he runs, Richard Parsons, CEO-designate for AOL Time Warner Inc., said Monday that the digital future is

filled with opportunities like interactive TV and video-on-demand, and with dangers

like digital piracy and ad stripping from personal video recorders.

"Our challenge as an industry will be to anticipate, react to and shape the

way new methods of distributing content affect our business," he

said.

Parsons, who replaces the retiring Gerald Levin in a matter of weeks, said:

"No matter how digitized content becomes, or how earth-shattering convergence

turns out to be, the power and glory of the entertainment industry will always

depend on product, on content. In case I am not stating the point with

sufficient clarity, this is all by way of saying that going forward, people, not

technlology, will continue to be what counts most."