Andrea Parquet-Taylor Named VP/News Director at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles

Andrea Parquet-Taylor has been named VP and news director at KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles, along with CBSN Los Angeles. All are part of CBS Television Stations. She had been VP and station manager at KTVT-KTXA-TV, the ViacomCBS-owned stations in Dallas-Fort Worth, since June 2018. Prior to that, she was vice president and news director at those stations.

Parquet-Taylor previously was news director at WNCN Raleigh-Durham, WXYZ Detroit, WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh-Durham and WMAR Baltimore.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Andrea since our time together at Media General, when I was in the corporate office and she was the news director at WNCN,” said Jay Howell, president and general manager, KCBS-KCAL. “She is an outstanding news executive who never rests on her laurels, is highly regarded by the people who have worked with her and is always looking to break big stories. I am thrilled to have her join us here in Southern California and lead our news department.”

Parquet-Taylor succeeds Tara Finestone atop CBS’ newsroom in Los Angeles.

“Andrea is a rising star within our station group,” said Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations. “Our KCBS/KCAL/CBSN Los Angeles team is one of the biggest and finest local broadcast/digital news organizations in the country. They deserve an outstanding leader in the newsroom. I look forward to supporting Jay and Andrea in their efforts to get the most out of the considerable talent and resources we have in Los Angeles.”

Parquet-Taylor called her new assignment “a tremendous opportunity.”

“I appreciate the support I have received from Peter Dunn and Gary Schneider [KTVT/KTXA president and general manager] during the past three-plus years,” she said. “And while I will miss my friends and colleagues in Dallas-Fort Worth, I am excited to have a chance to reunite with Jay and work with everyone at CBS 2 and KCAL 9.”