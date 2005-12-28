Parks President Poaches ESPN Programmer

Six Flags President and CEO Mark Shapiro has tapped a former ESPN colleague to run a new division at the theme park company.

Mark Quenzel, senior VP of programming and production at ESPN, will become executive vice president of park strategy and management at Six Flags.

Quenzel, 49, had been with ESPN for 15 years.

Most recently he ran four divisions and oversaw 375 employees and 4,000 seasonal hires. He was also part of the group that devised the ESPN-owned X Games and was involved in oversight of TV properties such as Major League Baseball, NASCAR, and the National Hockey League.

As head of the new division at Six Flags, Quenzel will head up park operations, in-park revenue, ticket sales, and safety for the 30 theme parks.

Two weeks ago, Shapiro, former ESPN programming chief, was named to head Six Flags.