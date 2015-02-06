‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Headed to ‘Late Night’ After Finale

Following its series finale, the cast of NBC’s comedy Parks and Recreation will be Seth Meyers’ guests on the Feb. 24 edition of Late Night.

The entire cast of the comedy – Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir, and Retta – will join Meyers along with cocreator Michael Schur. Parks and Recreation’s finale is set to air that same night at 10 p.m.

The Feb. 24 show will also mark Seth Meyers’ one-year anniversary as host of Late Night; Poehler was his first guest.