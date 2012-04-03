Parker Named KITV News Director

News vet Chuck Parker has been named news director at KITV Honolulu. He succeeds Genie Garner, who left in February, atop the KITV newsroom.

His promotion was previously reported in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Parker previously worked at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, reports the Star-Advertiser, where he was deputy city editor. He started at KITV in Jan. 2010. Parker also had been news director at KHNL, managing editor at KGMB and executive producer at KHON.

"Chuck's deep experience in Hawaii, passion for local news and expertise in multi-platform news generation make him the right choice to lead KITV4 News forward," said Andrew Jackson, president and GM. "Our commitment to localism and superior local coverage across all platforms is reflected in Parker's appointment."

KITV competes against Hawaii News Now, as the joint operation between KFVE, KGMB and KHNL is known in DMA No. 71.