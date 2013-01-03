Parker Jumps From Bright House to Sinclair

Noreen Parker has been named general manager of WTTA Tampa,

Sinclair's MyNetworkTV affiliate in DMA No. 14. Since 2009, she's been

corporate director of news and digital media sales for Bright House Networks.

"Noreen brings strong, sales leadership skills and

television station management experience," said Steve Marks, Sinclair COO.

"We look forward to building on her digital media sales successes and the

many relationships she has developed during her years in the Tampa

market."

Prior to her time at Bright House, Parker was president and

COO of ReacTV Network/7.TV and before that was the owner of Parker Marketing

and Communications. Her broadcast experience includes a run as general manager

at WTSP Tampa.

"This is an exciting time to join Sinclair Broadcast

Group, and I am thrilled to assume leadership responsibilities for WTTA,"

said Parker. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the

solid foundation in place and to broaden the station's level of viewer and

customer engagement."