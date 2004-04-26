Parker Hosts Journey to Desegregation

Nicole Ari Parker will host NBC Enterprises' A Change is Gonna Come: Brown vs. Board of Education, the first of two 30-minute specials in The Remarkable Journey series, which is hosted by NAACP President Kweisi Mfume.

The show, which looks at the landmark school desegretation case, has been sold to stations covering more than 85% of the country for use from April 26 to May 23, timed with the 50th anniversary of the end of segregation in public schools.

Parker starred on Showtime's Soul Food. She also appeared opposite Denzel Washington in Remember the Titans and Martin Lawrence in Blue Streak.

Remarkable Journey is produced by Access Hollywood's senior production staff in conjunction with Park Hill Entertainment. Shirley Neal is executive producer.

