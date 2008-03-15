Paris Hilton: MTV's New 'BFF'

MTV's saying "that's hot" to Paris—the network has greenlighted a 10-episode series starring socialite Hilton to run during the fourth quarter. Hilton's My New BFF (working title) will star Hilton on a hunt for a new best friend, and will be paired with an online voting site, ParisBFF.com, that launched March 13.

The project is the first to get the nod out of a first-look deal between MTV Networks and former VH1 chief Michael Hirschorn, who left the network in January to form the independent production company Ish Entertainment.

The series will follow Hilton as she screens 20 potential best friends who will live together in a house and compete for her affection by proving their loyalty and social and glamour savvy. The winner will become her "bestie," and purportedly get to accompany her to her A-list parties and personal business functions.