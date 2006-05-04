Paris Is Burned, Fox Sizzles

Paris Bennett lost but Fox won on Wednesday night. The American Idol warbler was eliminated from the competition, and the fat numbers for the results show that bid her goodbye (an 11.4 rating/28 share in the key 18-49 demo) put Fox on top for the night. The network earned its No. 1 status with a 7.5/20 overall in the demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers.

The results-show lead-in helped Unan1mous get some healthy numbers; the reality show, with a 6.0/14, trailed only the second half hour of ABC’s Lost (6.7/16) in its 9:30-10 time slot.

CBS earned the No. 2 slot for the night with a 3.7/10 for its lineup of Amazing Race (2.9/8), Criminal Minds (3.5/8) and CSI:NY (4.9/13).

ABC was close behind with a 3.6/10. Cult show Alias, which is winding down its series run, earned only a 1.8/5 in its 8-9 time slot, besting only The WB’s One Tree Hill (1.4/4).

In fourth place for the night was NBC with a 3.4/9. Game show Deal or No Deal was its best performer with a 3.8/11.

UPN was fifth with a 1.5/4 for Next Top Model and two reruns of Everybody Hates Chris.

The WB brought up the rear with a 1.0/3 for One Tree Hill and Bedford Diaries.