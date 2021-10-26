‘Parientes a la Fuerza’ Premieres on Telemundo October 26

Parientes a la Fuerza (Family by Force) premieres on Telemundo October 26. Described by the network as a melodrama, the series stars Guy Ecker and Barbara de Regil.

Set in Los Angeles, Parientes a la Fuerza centers on George Cruz (Ecker), a 50-year-old Hollywood screenwriter who faces a mid-life crisis in the shadow of his one-hit wonder screenplay, his mother's death and the betrayal of his wife Leticia (Chantal Andere). His frustration, loneliness and feeling of failure, coupled with the need to fulfill his mother's last wish, drive him into Mexico, where he meets Carmen Jurado (de Regil), a beautiful Mexican singer who becomes his muse and his love. Cruz regains the inspiration he was missing.

But love doesn't come easily when Cruz’s and Jurado’s families unite.

Michel Duval, Carmen Aub and Salvador Zerboni are also in the cast.

Created by Sebastián Ortega, Parientes a la Fuerza is written by Rosa Clemente and Raul Prieto. Produced by 11:11 Films & TV for Telemundo, the series is directed by Gustavo Loza, Danny Gavidia and Felipe Aguilar. Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta, Mariana Iskandarani and Andrea Salas are executive producers for Telemundo Global Studios. Juancho Cardona and Manolo Cardona executive produce for 11:11 Films & TV.