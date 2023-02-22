Parents Television and Media Council Names New President

Jon Yasuda has been tapped to head the Parents Television and Media Council as president, succeeding Tim Winter , who will be president emeritus.

In addition, Melissa Henson, PTC program director, has been named VP of programs.

Yasuda is the former president and chief operating officer of Crista Ministries (opens in new tab), comprising evangelical Christian schools, senior living communities, camps and media. He was also VP of development for Fuller Theological Seminary and general manager of the radio division of Hi Favor Broadcasting.

Winter’s background was in cable and broadcast network management and operations.

“The PTC’s mission is even more critical than ever, given the harms children are experiencing from early exposure to graphic sex, violence and profanity, including the explicit content marketed directly to them by Hollywood," said Yasuda.

Under Winter, PTC shifted its focus to children’s exposure to new media, particularly streaming video.

Winter joined PTC as executive director in 2003 and was named president in 2007 when PTC founder Brent Bozell exited. ■