Parents irate over ABC environmental doc

Parents of grade school children interviewed for an ABC special on hot environmental topics want their kids' comments excised from it, the New York Daily News reports.

The flap comes days before the special is slated to air on Friday - and two months after the interviews were videotaped. The parents are objecting to questions posed by correspondent John Stossel to elementary school children in Santa Monica, Calif, saying Stossel's questions were aimed at eliciting responses about their fears over global warming.

When the students were interviewed on Earth Day, the supposed premise was to glean what they understood about global warming. One parent tolod the News Stossel "misled us and totally manipulated our kids."