Paramount's Koondel to head cable sales
Scott Koondel, senior vice president and national sales manager for Paramount
Domestic Television, is adding oversight of all cable sales to his duties. That
puts national sales of all domestic cable as well as off-net and first-run
syndicated programs under Koondel.
Paramount Domestic Television President John Nogawski says it is a reflection
of the fact that first-run is becoming more dependent on dual revenue streams.
For example, Paramount's Life Moments, a new hour reality daytime
series, is getting both syndicated play on stations and on cable's Hallmark
Channel.
Rob Friedman, senior vice president of cable sales for PDT, will now report
to Koondel.
