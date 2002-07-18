Paramount's Koondel to head cable sales

Scott Koondel, senior vice president and national sales manager for Paramount

Domestic Television, is adding oversight of all cable sales to his duties. That

puts national sales of all domestic cable as well as off-net and first-run

syndicated programs under Koondel.

Paramount Domestic Television President John Nogawski says it is a reflection

of the fact that first-run is becoming more dependent on dual revenue streams.

For example, Paramount's Life Moments, a new hour reality daytime

series, is getting both syndicated play on stations and on cable's Hallmark

Channel.

Rob Friedman, senior vice president of cable sales for PDT, will now report

to Koondel.