Paramount ups Wood

Terry Wood has been named executive vice president of programming at

Paramount Domestic Television.

Wood has been senior VP of programming for PDT since October 2001, and she

oversaw the development of Dr. Phil, which had the most successful launch

of any syndicated program since Oprah's debut in 1986.

Although she has a new title, Wood will continue to oversee production of

Dr. Phil and other top-performing Paramount shows, including magazine

powerhouse Entertainment Tonight.