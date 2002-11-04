Paramount ups Wood
Terry Wood has been named executive vice president of programming at
Paramount Domestic Television.
Wood has been senior VP of programming for PDT since October 2001, and she
oversaw the development of Dr. Phil, which had the most successful launch
of any syndicated program since Oprah's debut in 1986.
Although she has a new title, Wood will continue to oversee production of
Dr. Phil and other top-performing Paramount shows, including magazine
powerhouse Entertainment Tonight.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.