Paramount ups Wood

By

Terry Wood has been named executive vice president of programming at
Paramount Domestic Television.

Wood has been senior VP of programming for PDT since October 2001, and she
oversaw the development of Dr. Phil, which had the most successful launch
of any syndicated program since Oprah's debut in 1986.

Although she has a new title, Wood will continue to oversee production of
Dr. Phil and other top-performing Paramount shows, including magazine
powerhouse Entertainment Tonight.