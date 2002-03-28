Paramount ups Nogawski
John Nogawski is Paramount Domestic Television's new president, upped from
his former post as president of distribution. The new post gives Nogawski, a
19-year veteran, control over marketing, promotion, research, finance and
advertiser services.
The bump up for Nogawski recognizes him as a "great leader and strategist,"
said Joel Berman, president of Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution, in a
prepared statement.
Nogawski's move up is part of the restructuring at Paramount that started
with Kerry McCluggage left as chairman last December.
Coming up for Paramount is the off-net launch of Becker and this
fall's debut of Life Moments, a new daytime cinema vérité hour that he
thinks might break the mold of, well, moldy daytime syndicated fare.
