Paramount Ups Hart

Paramount Domestic Television has named Brad Hart senior VP of production and programming.

Reporting to both programming president Greg Meidel and creative affairs and development president Terry Wood, he continues to oversee physical production of all current programming and development.

Hart, who was promoted from VP, was involved in the launch of both Dr. Phil and Entertainment Tonight spin-off, The Insider.

He has been with Paramount since 1996, when he joined as director of production after a decade as a freelance producer with credits including the Emmy Awards, Grammys and HBO’s Comic Relief.