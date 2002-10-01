Trending

Paramount ups Golden

By

Richard Golden, Southwest division manager for Paramount Domestic Television,
Hollywood, has been named vice president, Southwest regional sales manager.

He will oversee sales of all Paramount first-run and off-network syndicated
product in the region.

The first-run slate includes top court show Judge Judy and top access
mag Entertainment Tonight, as well as Montel Williams, Judge
Joe Brown and Life Moments.