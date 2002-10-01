Paramount ups Golden
Richard Golden, Southwest division manager for Paramount Domestic Television,
Hollywood, has been named vice president, Southwest regional sales manager.
He will oversee sales of all Paramount first-run and off-network syndicated
product in the region.
The first-run slate includes top court show Judge Judy and top access
mag Entertainment Tonight, as well as Montel Williams, Judge
Joe Brown and Life Moments.
