Paramount Ups Biz/Legal Exec

Paramount Domestic Television has named Kimberly Fitzgerald to senior VP, business affairs & legal. Fitzgerald was previously a VP.

She will continue to oversee business and legal affairs for Paramount’s syndication and cable sales force and finance and licensing of domestic and off-network shows. She will also assist in the upcoming Viacom corporate split into Viacom and CBS.

Fitzgerald joined Paramount in 1995 as senior attorney, business affairs & legal, where her primary focus was as a clearance attorney for first-run programs such as Entertainment Tonight and Dr.Phil. She was also involved in Paramount Digital Entertainment and affiliate relations issues.