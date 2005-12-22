Paramount TV Taps Adler, Elevates Donnelly

Paramount Network Television has tapped reality veteran and former Worldwide Pants executive Kate Adler as VP of comedy development, and promoted Jim Donnelly to director. Both will report to Senior VP Brian Banks.

In her new position, Adler will work closely with Banks and comedy Executive VP Maria Crenna in developing new series in the comedy genre for all broadcast and cable networks.

Adler was a producer for CBS’ Survivor, in Palau and Guatemala, and previously at NBC’s Crime & Punishment: Real-Life Law & Order and the 2002 Oscar-winning documentary Twin Towers.

From 1997-2000, Adler was VP of creative affairs for David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, where she supervised all new series development, oversaw casting and production on Everybody Loves Raymond and Ed, and recruited writers for The Late Show With David Letterman and The Late, Late Show With Craig Kilborn.

She earlier was a comedy-development director of Walt Disney Network Television and a current-programming executive on Ellen. She began as an agent’s assistant at CAA.

Donnelly joined Paramount Network Television in 2004 as comedy manager from CBS Prods., where he worked in comedy development and current programming.