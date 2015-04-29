Paramount TV Adapting ‘Smoke Gets in Your Eyes’ With ‘Nurse Jackie’ Cocreator

Paramount Television is adapting Caitlin Doughty’s memoir Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory with Anonymous Content.

The series is being led by Nurse Jackie cocreator Evan Dunsky, who will serve as writer and showrunner. Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Rosalie Swedlin and Alex Goldstone will serve as executive producers, and Doughty will serve as a consulting producer.

The New York Times best-selling memoir takes a behind-the-scenes look at Doughty, a twenty-something mortician with a degree in medieval history and a flair for the macabre who takes a job at a crematory, turning morbid curiosity into her life’s work.

“Caitlin is one of the most original literary voices of our day, and we take great pride in collaborating with her to create a show that explores her unique perspective on death with the same humorous and engaging style that defines her memoir,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV.

Paramount has been busy ramping up its TV development. The studio is working on an adaption of the film Galaxy Questand will produce School of Rock for Nickelodeon. Paramount is also coproducing a pilot with 20th Century Fox based on the 2003 film Minority Report; has a pilot in contention at USA based on Mark Wahlberg’s Shooter film; and is working with Jerry Bruckheimer to adapt American Gigolo.