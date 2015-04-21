‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series in the Works at Paramount

Next stop on the TV revival craze: Galaxy Quest.

Paramount TV is shopping a TV adaption of the 1999 film that starred Tim Allen and Sigourney Weaver, B&C has learned. The film’s cowriter Robert Gordon is in negotiations to work on the project, along with the movie’s director Dean Parisot and executive producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein.

Paramount TV declined to comment on the possibility of a Galaxy Quest revival.

Released in 1999, Galaxy Quest revolved around the cast of a beloved 1970s Star Trek-esque TV series who is inadvertently reunited for a real space trek to help an alien race.

Paramount has been busy mining films into TV adaptations. The studio is producing School of Rock for Nickelodeon and coproducing a pilot with 20th Century Fox based on the 2003 film Minority Report. It also has a pilot in contention at USA based on Mark Wahlberg’s Shooter film and is working with Jerry Bruckheimer to adapt American Gigolo.