Paramount Terminates Deal To Sell Simon & Shuster to Bertelsmann

Paramount Global announced that it terminated its agreement to sell its Simon & Schuster publishing business to a subsidiary of Bertelsmann for $2.2 billion.

The deal, reached in November 2020, ran into regulatory problems, with the Department of Justice filing suit to block the sale. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of the Justice Department on October 31, saying the sale would lessen competition for publishing right to books expected to be best sellers.

According to terms of the deal, Paramount will receive a $200 million termination fee from Bertelsmann.