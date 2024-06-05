Paramount Plus Orders More ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

(From l.): Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness and Aisha Tyler in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’

Paramount Plus has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution. The second season launches June 6. It sees the FBI’s elite team of profilers investigate the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with a complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU’s own backyard.

“The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences,” said Paramount Plus.

Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and Ryan-James Hatanaka are in the cast. Guest stars for the season include Clark Gregg and Felicity Huffman.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer is showrunner and executive producer. Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw and Mark Gordon are exec producers too.

Criminal Minds ran from 2005 to 2020 on CBS. Evolution debuted in late 2022.