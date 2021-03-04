Paramount Plus Launches on Most Distribution Platforms Including Roku, Amazon

ViacomCBS launched its Paramount Plus streaming service across most mobile and connected TV devices.

The new service, an expanded and rebranded version of CBS All Access, features programming from the company’s brands, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel.

In addition to entertainment programming, it will also feature live news and sports.

ViacomCBS said Paramount Plus is available online at ParamountPlus.com; on mobile devices via the Paramount Plus app for iOS and Android, and on Android TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV, Apple TV channels, Chromecast, Facebook Portal, Fire TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, Roku Players, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

On Comcast's X1 system, the CBS All Access button offers viewers the opportunity to try Paramount Plus.

ViacomCBS had to negotiate new deals with distributors that carried CBS All Access.

Paramount Plus is launching with a premium $9.99 a month, largely ad-free tier. In June, it will launch an add supported $4.99 tier. The lower-priced tier will not have a live feed of CBS programming.

“The launch of Paramount Plus, which builds on our legacy of innovation and superior storytelling, is a significant milestone for ViacomCBS that demonstrates our commitment to being a global leader in streaming,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming. “By combining fresh original content with live and on-demand programming and an established library of titles from world-class entertainment brands, we have created an unrivaled service that offers live sports, breaking news and entertainment for all audiences.”