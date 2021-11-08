Paramount Plus, CBS Sports Network Get Women’s Super League Soccer Games

ViacomCBS’s CBS Sports unit said it made a deal that will put Barclays FA Women’s Super League soccer matches on Paramount Plus and the CBS Sports Network in the U.S. during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

CBS Sports will televise 57 matches per season with the majority streaming on Paramount Plus. CBS Sports Network will have a number of games exclusively.

“The Barclays FA Women’s Super League features some of the most recognizable soccer brands in the world, and is an excellent addition to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” said Dan Weinberg, executive VP, programming, CBS Sports. “We look forward to bringing the exciting action of the BFAWSL to fans across Paramount Plus and CBS Sports Network. With our wide array of soccer properties and robust year-round match coverage, we are a must-have for soccer fans.”

ViacomCBS has been using sports to boost Paramount Plus in the streaming wars. Adding the Super League will give it 2,000 soccer matches per year. It also had deals with the UEFA, Italy’s Serie A, Argentina’s Liga Profesional, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A, and the Asian Football Confederation.

“We are delighted to be partnering with CBS Sports for the next two seasons and are looking forward to the coverage they beam to households across the United States,” said James Ralley, the Football Association’s head of broadcast and media rights. “Their delivery of soccer, whether men’s or women’s, is of the highest quality, and their reputation within the industry is one that is growing rapidly. We look forward to working with them over the next few years.”

The Barclays FA Women’s Super League features 12 clubs, including popular teams such as Manchester United and star players including Arsenal and U.S. Women’s National midfielder Tobin Heath and Chelsea star forward Sam Kerr, the all-time leading goalscorer in NWSL history.