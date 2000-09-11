Paramount pacts with Pillot, Peaslee

Judd Pillot and John Peaslee have secured a two-year series-development deal with Paramount Network Television. Currently, Pillot and Peaslee are executive producers on Paramount's mid-season comedy for CBS, Kiss Me Guido, which stars Jason Bateman as a gay man opposite a straight character played by Danny Nucci. Previously, the two created and executive produced NBC's Something So Right and CBS' sitcom Payne. They also served as co-executive producers on ABC's Coach.