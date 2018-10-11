Paramount Network to Air ‘Heathers’ After All

Paramount Network will premiere the original series Heathers Oct. 25. Two episodes of the satirical comedy will air that night, and then new episodes will run each night for four more nights, the nine-episode event ending Oct. 29.

Paramount Network will also stream the series on the network’s app and website starting Oct. 22, making the whole season available to those who want to watch it all.

One episode will not air due to its controversial nature.

In June, Paramount Network said it would not air the series, a rethinking of the 1988 film that starred Wynona Rider and Christian Slater. Heathers was scheduled for a March 7 premiere, which was pushed back after the Florida school shooting in February. The series shows guns in the high school in which it is set.

Heathers depicts Veronica Sawyer as she braves the politics of high school and struggles to connect with a cruel clique of students named Heather.

“I am beyond excited that American audiences will finally get to see Heathers,” said showrunner Jason Micallef. “Obviously I wish fans could see the tenth episode but the producers and I felt strongly about not changing anything in it, and so, it’s been considered too controversial for U.S. audiences. Still, every day at this job is a delightful dream so it’s hard to complain. Plus, what matters most is fans will now get to see the satire we all love so much.’

The on-air finale on Paramount will be followed by a Heathers-themed episode of Lip Sync Battle featuring cast members Melanie Field (Heather Chandler) and Brendan Scannell (Heather Duke) battling it out.