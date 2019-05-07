Paramount Network Orders Much More ‘Ink Master’

Paramount Network has ordered two more seasons of tattoo competition show Ink Master, and a spinoff series called Ink Master: Grudge Match. Season 12 of Ink Master: Battle Of The Sexes premieres Tuesday, June 11. Season 13 is slated to premiere in 2020. Each will consist of 16 one-hour episodes.

The new season features teams of male and female artists competing against each other in the ultimate battle for a chance to win $100,000 and the “Ink Master” title.

Truly Original produces the show and Dave Navarro hosts.

Related: 'Yellowstone' Season Two on Paramount Net June 19

Consisting of 12 one-hour episodes, Ink Master: Grudge Match is slated to premiere this fall.

“The popularity of tattoo culture is at an all-time high, so I am thrilled to expand the incredibly successful Ink Master franchise across multiple platforms and touchpoints for our fans,” said Keith Cox, president, development and production for Paramount Network and TV Land. “Each new season of Ink Master brings forth heightened interpersonal drama and the stakes will be raised yet again in season 12’s Battle Of The Sexes and the fall premiere of Grudge Match.

Paramount Network also launched an Ink Master channel on YouTube, which will feature “the most infamous moments” from past seasons, said Paramount, along with content from upcoming seasons.

“With Ink Master, the longer we engage and delve into the tattoo world, the more artistry and complexity we uncover,” said Truly Original Executive Producers Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock. “Twelve seasons in, the franchise continues to surprise and inspire us – we love getting to deliver that same experience to viewers, and appreciate the great partnership with Paramount Network that allows us to do it.”

Ink Master: Grudge Match will provide former Ink Master contestants the opportunity to settle vendettas with rivals they previously competed against. Former Ink Master champions Ryan Ashley, DJ Tambe and Cleen Rock One will be judges.

Ink Master and Ink Master: Grudge Match are produced for Paramount Network by Truly Original, with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter the executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America. Chaz Gray oversees production for the network.