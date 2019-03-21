‘Yellowstone’ Season Two on Paramount Net June 19

Paramount Network drama Yellowstone returns for season two June 19. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson created the series. Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Season one averaged 5.1 million total viewers. It had nine episodes.

Also in the cast are Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bently Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille.

Paramount mentions Yellowstone’s “shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect,” and the Dutton ranch’s border conflicts with a neighboring town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

The show is co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser.