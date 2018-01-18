Paramount Network Debuts Jan. 18

Paramount Network launched Jan. 18, taking the place of Spike TV. Kevin Kay is president.

Paramount Network is part of Viacom.

“Today we launch Paramount Network, inspired by over a century of cinematic excellence and dedicated to bringing premium storytelling to every screen," said the network. "Telling stories that entertain, inspire and challenge. Stories you feel.”

Paramount Network shows include Heathers, a drama that debuts March 7, Ink Master and Lip Sync Battle.

On Jan. 24, Paramount debuts the scripted event series Waco, about David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound and the siege that went down there in 1993.