TCA 2018: Paramount Network Pulls Weinstein Credits for ‘Waco,’ ‘Yellowstone’

Pasadena, Calif. -- Days before the Paramount Network’s official launch, the network further distanced itself from the troubled Weinstein Co. regarding two of the network’s original series during its Television Critics Association winter press tour event Monday.



Kevin Kay, president of the Paramount Network -- which will officially take over the Spike TV brand Jan. 18 -- said that the network would not list the Weinstein Co. in the production credits for scripted drama series Waco and Yellowstone despite its involvement in the production of both shows.



The announcement came in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal revolving around Harvey Weinstein.



“I want to say definitively that Harvey Weinstein has never been apart of the creative process of the show and he does not have a credit on the show,” said Kay. “Until they have a new name for the company and a new path forward they will not be listed in the credits.”



