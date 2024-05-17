Paramount Names Jonathan Bingaman President, Domestic Multi-Platform Licensing & Distribution

Jonathan Bingaman has been named president, domestic multi-platform licensing & distribution for Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Bingaman has been executive VP, domestic licensing and distribution for Paramount’s CBS Media Ventures unit.

In his new post, Bingaman will be responsible for sales to SVOD, FVOD, cable and digital outlets.

He will report to Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount Global and president of Republic PIctures.

“Bing is a true company guy, with more than 20 years of sales experience in various roles at Paramount/CMV/CBS Television Distribution,” Cohen said in an internal memo.

Cohen added that Bingaman hit the ground running, having already negotiated licensing the show Evil to Netflix, where it jumped into the streamers Top 10 list of most popular series.

At CBS Media Ventures, Bingaman was responsible for launching The Drew Barrymore Show and selling Judge Judy.