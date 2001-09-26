Paramount may join NATPE floor exodus

Paramount Domestic Television is likely to exit the NATPE exhibition floor next year.

The studio hasn't said anything definitively but heavy speculation to that effect has led NATPE CEO Bruce Johansen "to not expect them to be on the floor. So we've figured that into our plans." That would make six syndicators that are set to move out of the convention hall, with at least two, the domestic distribution divisions at Warner Bros. and Carsey-Werner, moving into Las Vegas' Venetian Hotel.

All this will affect NATPE 2001, says Johansen, but he points out the many syndicators who are said to be still committed, including Columbia TriStar, Tribune Entertainment, Fremantle and Twentieth Television.

"Does this mean the show won't go on?" asks Johansen. "Of course not. I'd be an idiot if I didn't want to add the others. But it doesn't mean that we are in disaster mode here." - Susanne Ault