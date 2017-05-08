Paramount Inks TV Deal With '13 Reasons Why' Creator Yorkey

Paramount Television has closed an exclusive overall television deal with Brian Yorkey, creator of the Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why. The two-year deal gives Paramount Television exclusive rights to develop, produce and distribute all television projects from Yorkey across broadcast, cable and digital services.

Yorkey adapted 13 Reasons Why for television. The show picked up a second season renewal Sunday. Yorkey is showrunner and executive producer on the series.

“From Next to Normal to 13 Reasons Why, Brian has the innate ability to create both heartwarming and heartbreaking moments that fully immerse the audience and leave an indelible impact,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount Television and Digital. “Paramount TV seeks out visionaries like Brian to partner on compelling and original content and we are excited to see his next project.”

Yorkeyreceived the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as the 2009 Tony Award for Best Score, for Next to Normal. The show debuted Off-Broadway in 2008 and on Broadway a year later.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled or more honored to be making my television home at Paramount,” said Yorkey. “Amy Powell is a visionary leader and a smart, stalwart collaborator, and her team is passionate, resourceful, and incredibly supportive. I’m excited to continue our 13 Reasons Why journey together and find our future adventures as well.”

In terms of other projects, Yorkey co-wrote the libretto for The Last Ship, with a score by Sting. His musical adaptation of Freaky Friday for Disney Theatricals is touring and will be made into a Disney Channel Original Movie. Theatrical projects in development include the Broadway edition of Magic Mike, a musical adaptation of the Tom McCarthy film The Visitor and Corinna, Corinna.