Netflix Renews ’13 Reasons Why’

Netflix has ordered a second season of 13 Reasons Why, which is based on the 2007 young adult novel by Jay Asher, about the suicide of a high school girl, Hannah Baker.

Season one features 13 episodes and saw a friend of Hannah’s, named Clay, attempt to decipher her suicide through tapes she left behind.

Season two will debut in 2018 and will have 13 episodes.



Netflix announced the renewal on Twitter, with the @13ReasonsWhy account saying, "Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming."

The series, created by Brian Yorkey, has raised controversy, as school superintendents around the country have issued warnings to parents that 13 Reasons Why glorifies suicide and could lead to copycat behavior.

Netflix created a 30-minute documentary, called “Beyond the Reasons,” that includes the cast, producers and mental health experts discussing suicide and some of the show’s more troubling scenes.

Katherine Langford plays Hannah and Dylan Minnette plays Clay. Other cast members include Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe and Christian Navarro.